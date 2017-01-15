Defendant is returned for trial facing serious assault charge

A 33-year-old Dromore man has been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court facing a serious assault charge.
Wayne Niall Cromie, whose address was given as Green Dyke Walk, Dromore, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at a sitting of Banbridge Magistrates Court which took place last Thursday.
The charge against him alleges that on March 1, 2015, he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm to a male.
Cromie was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court sitting on February 16.
A condition of his bail is that he is to have no contact with the alleged injured party.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.