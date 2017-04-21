Details of first RHI inquiry hearing

The public inquiry into the non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive scheme (RHI) will hold a preliminary hearing on Thursday 27 April at Stormont.

The hearing, which opens at 11am, will be open to the public and will take place in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings.

The Chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin, will introduce his panel and team and make a statement in which he will describe the preparatory work undertaken by the Inquiry to.

He will also give more detail about how the Inquiry is gathering evidence and address the Terms of Reference. He will also set out the procedures under which the Inquiry intends to operate.

Set up in November 2012, the RHI scheme was an attempt by Stormont to increase consumption of heat from renewable sources.

It was run by then Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).

However, flaws in safeguards of the scheme meant that it is projected to cost the taxpayer almost £600m, causing major political turmoil.