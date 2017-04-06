Didn’t tell employer he had no licence

When he was asked to drive his employer’s van to another restaurant a 26-year-old man did not reveal he only had a provisional driving licence.

Tiago Souto, Bluestone Hall, Craigavon, was fined £200 last Friday at the local magistrates’ court for driving without insurance on October 24 last year. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £25 while he was fined £75 for driving unaccompanied and £75 for using a mobile phone while driving.

The court heard that at 7.15pm he was stopped on the Mandeville Road in Portadown.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said he worked as a chef in a local restaurant.

The defendant had been asked to drive the company van to Newry.