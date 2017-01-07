Driver (18) seen accelerating through red light

When he accelerated out of a filling station an 18-year-old motorist attracted the attention of the police who followed him and detected him speeding and going through a red light.

Colin Capper, Ardress Road, Portadown, admitted three motoring offences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For excess speed he was fined £100 and given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was fined £50, with three points, for breach of a traffic signal and fined £50 for having an incorrect form of registration mark.

The court heard that at about 2.40am police saw a car accelerating harshly out of the Bridge Street filling station in Portadown.

Police had to drive at 50mph to keep up with the defendant in a 30mph zone and as Capper approached traffic lights they were at amber and he made no effort to slow down. When he was about two car lengths from the lights they turned to red and the defendant appeared to increase his speed and went through the light. Police also noted incorrect font and lettering on his number plate.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had received his call from his brother to collect him from a nightclub and he was keen to get home as he came out of the filling station.

He added that Capper simply took a chance and went through the red light.

District Judge Peter King said when he first heard the background the phase boy racer sprung to his mind but he would not impose a disqualification.