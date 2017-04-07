Driving ban after speeding offence

A 28-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Tomas Bernotas, Geddis Avenue, Lurgan, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a licence on the same date he was fined £100.

The court heard he was travelling at 89mph in a 70mph zone on the M1 and it transpired he had not taken the extended driving test after he had been disqualified.

A barrister representing the defendant said that after he had been disqualified he went to Lithuania for a few months. He added that his client knew he was going to be off the road.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Bernotas needed to get a provisional licence and apply for the appropriate test.