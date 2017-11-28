Drove after taking a few drinks

When his girlfriend asked him to collect her from hospital, a 56-year-old man decided to drive even though he had been drinking earlier.

Thomas Patrick Geddis, whose address was given as Mark Court, Lurgan, was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in breath on October 23 this year.

He was also banned for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.30pm, police saw a vehicle on the Tullygally Road in Craigavon veer sharply to the left.

They spoke to the defendant who was driving and could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 107, the court was told.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client’s girlfriend had to go to Craigavon Area Hospital and she phoned Geddis to say she was being released.

He explained that the hospital wouldn’t release her until they had someone to collect her.

Mr Vernon added that Geddis was in bed after having a few drinks and was not expecting the call.

He had been sleeping for a couple of hours and thought he would be okay but clearly he wasn’t.