Drove on after hitting a wing mirror

While driving a van in Lurgan a 54-year-old man hit a stationary vehicle and drove on without stopping.

Noel Martin Moore, Wellington Street, Lurgan, admitted three charges last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £150 on each charge of failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident on April 6 last year.

Moore was also given five points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The case had been listed as a contest last Friday but a barrister representing the defendant told the court that after watching CCTV of the incident his client would be pleading guilty.

The court heard that a van driven by Moore collided with a stationary vehicle.

He was identified from CCTV and when interviewed he admitted he was driving but said he did not know a collision had happened.

The defendant’s barrister said there were roadworks on the left hand side of the road which required vehicles to pull in.

He said Moore tried to edge through but there was an impact with the wing mirror of a stationary vehicle.