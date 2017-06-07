Empty beer keg sparks security alert in Lurgan

A security alert has been sparked by a beer keg in north Lurgan this morning.
Police were called to the Antrim Road area close to the Belvedere estate amid reports of a suspect device.
According to the PSNI the ‘device’ was revealed as ‘an empty beer keg and a pile of rubbish’.
The alert is now over.
On Monday police dealt with an incident where a car was damaged by a ‘large firework’ in the Belvedere area.
Residents had woken to a loud bang which many believed to have been an explosion.
No one was injured.
