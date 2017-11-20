Family concerned for Craigavon man, missing for two days

The family of a Craigavon man, who has been missing for two days, have said his disappearance is ‘out of the ordinary’ for him.

Thomas Harvey was last seen in central Craigavon on Saturday.

The PSNI said Thomas is 59-years-old, 6ft tall, of a heavy build, with short, light brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing jeans, black shoes and black puffa type jacket.

The PSNI said: “This behaviour is out of the ordinary for Thomas and his family are understandably concerned.

“It is possible that Thomas has travelled elsewhere in the country by train.

“If you have any information about Thomas’s whereabouts, please don’t hesitate to let us know. Call 101 and quote reference: 668 of 19/11/17.”