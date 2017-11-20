Five men arrested after burglary in Lurgan

Five men have been arrested after a house was broken into in Lurgan.

Police received reports of ‘multiple males’ having broken into a house in Dill Avenue, causing damage inside before making off.

The PSNI said: “Within 11 minutes, our night shift crews had five males detained and arrested; four for burglary and one for grevious bodily harm with intent. A length of pipe was also recovered.

“If you live in the area of Dill Avenue/Charles Street/ Shankill and saw or heard anything untoward just before 6am on Sunday please call us on 101. The reference number is 413 of todays date.

“These arrests were in large part due to vigilance and a good description by a member of the public. If you see anything you believe to be a crime in progress, or even suspicious activity you believe could be the prelude to a burglary or similar, it is vital that you phone us IMMEDIATELY with as much info as possible. Without that call and that detail, as well as of course the prompt response from multiple crews, these arrests may not have been possible.”