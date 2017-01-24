Fury as lough shore beauty spot turned into drugs den

Gangs of youths taking drugs and drinking have left a lough shore beauty spot in a disgusting mess,

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden is furious at the antics and warned that Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council which owns the Bayshore Picnic area at Derrytrasna, may shut the gates.

“I was disgusted to see the state of the place. A number of young people are meeting on this site at weekends dealing and taking alcohol/drugs. There was at least 20 empty plastic bottles, tinfoil and empty sachets which probably contained the drugs.

The councillor also found a wallet with cash and identification at the site.

“This is a quiet rural area and the residents are furious with what’s going on,” he said.

“Many young children play here and indeed while I was there on Sunday families had arrived to play and I had to tell them to avoid the area in case there were needles or glass.

“This is unacceptable and the persons involved whether local or from town need to think what they are doing, not only to themselves but to the wider community. They are driving under the influence of drugs and are putting the safety of the general public at risk.

“Council may have to close the gates of this site which is sad because it is widely used by the whole community and further afield.

“I have passed evidence of ID to PSNI and have also asked the police to increase their patrols in the area.”