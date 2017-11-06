Good Samaritans offer to carry out work for free after pensioner scammed

A pensioner who was scammed out of £1k last week has had several offers of help to finish the job for free.

The PSNI said a number of Good Samaritans offered to help the 79-year-old after he handed over cash to two men who failed to power wash his driveway.

Police are searching for the two men, with Newry accents, who scammed the pensioner at his home in Kingsway Drive.

Around 10am on Tuesday morning two men approached the homeowner on Tuesday October 31, offering to clean and de-weed his drive and pathways.

The gentleman withdrew cash from his bank and handed it over to the men who did not carry out the work.

The duo, who are described as being in their 30s and were travelling in a white van.

On Twitter police said: “After the #RogueTrader scam of the elderly gent, we’ve received multiple offers to finish the work free of charge! Faith in humanity restored!”