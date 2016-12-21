Grandmother’s appeal after thieves steal tapes of grandson on ‘Fame Academy’

The grandmother of a star who appeared on BBC show Fame Academy has appealed for VHS tapes of him in the show to be returned.

Thieves stole the tapes during a burglary at Portadown’s Ballyoran Heights on November 24 but as yet the tapes remain missing.

Fame Academy, compered by Patrick Keilty, Cat Deeley, and Claudia Winkleman, ran from 2002 to 2003.

Detective Constable Victoria Holmes of Reactive and Organised Crime said: “The householder, who is a pensioner, had her house broken into and a safe, containing a quantity of cash was taken.

“A number of VHS tapes were also stolen, which contain footage of her grandson’s appearances on the BBC’s, Fame Academy.

“Although they aren’t of any monetary value, the tapes are of great sentimental value and the lady is very anxious that they are returned as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who comes across these tapes to hand them in at their local police station.

“Anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, should contact detectives at Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1040 of 24/11/16.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”