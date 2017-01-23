‘Have you seen missing phone?” ask PSNI

Police are hunting for a missing phone as they continue to investigate the murder of popular Lurgan woman Anita Downey.

Also known as Anita Doran, she was found murdered last Friday at a house in Toberhewney Lane Lower.

Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the 51-year-old’s murder have charged a 51-year-old man with murder.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Our enquiries into the murder of Anita are continuing and I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing mobile phone which I believe has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19th January.

“I would ask anyone finding a phone anywhere in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station on 101.”