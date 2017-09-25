Head-butted partner during an argument

On his next appearance in court a 23-year-old man has to have £500 with him to pay compensation to a woman he head-butted.

Kyle David Weir, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, admitted assaulting a female on July 14 this year when he appeared last Thursday at the local court.

The court heard that the defendant and the injured party were engaged in an argument at Edenderry Park when Weir head-butted her.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the argument took place within the domestic household and Weir reacted in a way she should not have done.

He explained that they were partners at the time and there was a light at the end of the tunnel as far as that was concerned.

The solicitor said Weir had spoken to his GP who recommended an anger management course and he had commenced this course.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was a ‘cowardly and vicious attack on a defenceless young woman’ and Weir’s behaviour was ‘totally unjustifiable’ and reprehensible.

He added that his record showed a tendency to violence and he also had a conviction for robbery.

Judge Copeland adjourned the case until November 9 and said Weir should have £500 with him that day by way of compensation and then he would consider the sentencing for what was ‘outrageous conduct’.