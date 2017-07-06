Home badly damaged in arson attack

A home in Craigavon has been badly damaged in an arson attack.

Police said a fire was started deliberately at the premises in Drumgor Heights yesterday afternoon.

Detective Constable Kelly Foley said: “It was reported that at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday 5th July, a fire was deliberately ignited at a premises in the Drumgor Heights area of Craigavon.

“As a result, significant damage was caused to the property.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 635 of the 05/07/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”