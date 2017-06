Police are searching for a hit and run driver after a motorcyclist was knocked down in Lurgan.

The incident happened on Saturday June 4 at around 9.30pm on Drumlin Drive near Killough Gardens.

The PSNI said: “Were you in the area and did you witness the collision, or were you the driver of the vehicle described as a silver saloon type possibly a taxi?

“If you can help us please call 101 quoting ref 624 04.06.17.”