Jewellery stolen from elderly couple during burglary

Jewellery has been stolen from an elderly couple during an early morning burglary in Lurgan, the PSNI has revealed.

The house on the Gilford Road, backing onto Woodford Park was broken into sometime between 10.15am and 11.15am yesterday morning.

Police have urged the police to report any vehicles parked up in the area, or people on foot round houses that you maybe think were out of place. The incident number is 434 of 27/11/17.

This is the latest in a number of burgarlies and break-ins over recent weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Police have asked the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, vehicles or people round your or your neighbours homes.