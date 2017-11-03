Jewellery worth £25k stolen in Craigavon

Jewellery worth around £25,000 has been stolen from a house in Craigavon.

Police say the house in the Garrymore area was broken into and the items stolen on Wednesday evening between 5.15pm and 5.40pm.

The PSNI Craigavon said: “Do you live in Garrymore? Were you in the area on Wednesday evening between 515pm and 540pm?

“During that time, a house was broken into and a jewellery stolen totalling around £25,000 in value.

“There was a small safe taken which contained the rings.

“Someone in the area will have seen someone, or multiple people leaving the house.

“Do you know who was responsible? Are you willing to say nothing, and let burglars roam free, or are you going to step up and speak out?

“You can call us on 101, or if you’d rather remain completely anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference number is 1489 of 01/11/17.”