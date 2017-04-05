Lack of money had made drunk man depressed

Two days in a row in December of last year a 53-year-old man was found drunk in the middle of Dromore.

Through a solicitor Nathaniel Wilkinson, Ballygowan Road, Dromore, admitted simple drunk offences on December 9 and December 10 last year.

Last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court he was fined £100 on each of the two charges and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 10 at 4.45pm a paramedic was dealing with an aggressive drunken man at the entrance to the Town Hall in Market Square, Dromore.

Wilkinson had urinated and vomited over himself and he was taken home and left with his sister and elderly mother.

A public prosecutor said that there was a similar set of circumstances on December 9.

Wilkinson did not appear in court but a solicitor representing him said that for the first time in four and a half years his client was in full time employment.

He explained Wilkinson suffered from an alcohol addiction and this happened coming up to Christmas.

A lack of money made him depressed and he took to alcohol.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that looking at Wilkinson’s record he has had an alcohol problem for eight years.