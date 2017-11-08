Lecture on victims of loyalist terrorism

A Lurgan woman, whose father was shot by loyalist terrorists in 1974, has spoken of the long-term repercussions it had on her family.

Laurine McKenna’s father, Thomas (Tommy) Toland, was shot by the UFF and badly injured.

“My dad survived after he was shot in the legs and fingers. It had repercussions on our family. It was a horrible time,” she said.

Laurine was speaking ahead of a talk she is organising with two authors of books on the Troubles.

The talk is in Clan na Gael GAA Club on November 17 and features Anne Cadwallader (of The Pat Finucane Centre and author of best-selling Lethal Allies: British Collusion in Ireland) and Margaret Urwin (of Justice for the Forgotten and author of the recently published A State in Denial: British Collaboration with Loyalist Paramilitaries).

Anne Cadwallader said 20 people were killed in just five years by the so-called Glenanne Gang in Lurgan/Craigavon/Portadown area alone between 1972 and 1976.

Those killed included the triple murder of Joe Toman, Brendan O’Hara and John Feeney who were part of the Bleary Darts Club shot in April 1974, James Griffin in Lurgan and another triple murder, that of Joe, Declan and Barry O’Dowd.

The talk will also probe the UVF raids for arms at the UDR/TAVR King’s Park, Lurgan and Fort Seagoe in Portadown.

Entrance is free.