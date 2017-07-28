‘Local information is key in fight against rural crime’

Information from the local community is vital in the fight against rural crime, police have stressed.

Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “You know your own area best and if you notice something which does not look right, are aware of machinery moving at odd times or notice unusual attention being paid to livestock in fields, phone police as soon as possible. We’re happy to help, that’s what we’re here for.

“We need this information to target our resources and respond in the best way.”

The spokesperson added: “We want to disrupt the activity of those who target farmers and others in the rural community.

“We understand the importance of our rural communities and the role they play in the local economy and understand the fact that thefts of machinery and livestock hamper a farmer’s ability to do their job and causes significant upset, inconvenience and loss of income.

“Help us, by reporting suspicious activity as soon as you can with as much detail as possible so we can target those who seek to target you.”