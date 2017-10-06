Lurgan driver caught four times over the legal limit

A man was caught driving in Lurgan more than four times the legal drink driving limit.

Police said they spotted the man swerving about the town last night.

The PSNI Craigavon said: “One driver in Lurgan tonight (Thursday) thought that NI v Germany was the perfect excuse for his very own mobile Oktoberfest. Nah mate.

“Lurgan Neighbourhood team spotted him with more swerve than that Wagner strike.

“He’s currently on his way to custody having blown 149 at the roadside. The legal limit is 35. If found guilty, Norn Iron will be in Russia before he gets his license back.

“Never drink and drive. It’s not worth it.”

In a follow-up post the PSNI Craigavon said: “Update on Mr Oktoberfest: By the time we got him to custody and on the ‘big machine’ for the evidential sample, the level was down a bit. He was still well over twice the limit, and so has been charged to court.”