Lurgan man admits possession of cannabis

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to three months in custody last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.
James Mulvenna, Mount Zion House, Wellington Street, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on June 15.
A defence barrister said the defendant was serving a sentence with a release date in January.
The court heard that the amount involved was five grams.
Imposing a three-month sentence, District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.
She said that this sentence should run concurrently with the term Mulvenna was presently serving.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.