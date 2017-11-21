Lurgan man admits possession of cannabis

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to three months in custody last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

James Mulvenna, Mount Zion House, Wellington Street, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on June 15.

A defence barrister said the defendant was serving a sentence with a release date in January.

The court heard that the amount involved was five grams.

Imposing a three-month sentence, District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She said that this sentence should run concurrently with the term Mulvenna was presently serving.