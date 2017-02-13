Man, 31, suffers life threatening injuries in Craigavon shooting

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Craigavon area in the early hours of this morning.

A 31-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries after number of shots were fired through the living room window of a house in the Carrigart Crescent area around 1.45am.

Shots were fired at a house in the Carrigart Crescent in Craigavon.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment. No one else was in the house at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating a possible link to a silver Skoda car which was seen in the Carrigart area before the shooting. It was found burnt out in the New Line area a short time later.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows is appealing for anyone who has any information or who noticed anything suspicious to contact them at Dungannon Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 64 13/02/17. Alternatively, information can be given to the Crimestoppers charity confidentially by telephoning 0800 555 111.