Man (51) fined for assaulting girl (16) who was waiting for taxi

An allegation against a 51-year-old man of sexually touching a 16-year-old girl was replaced with a common assault charge last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Geoffrey Johnston, Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, was fined £400 for assault which happened on April 30 this year. He also must pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 10.45pm a 16-year-old female, was standing at Moore’s Lane in Lurgan waiting for a taxi. She was approached by the defendant who told her she looked pretty and he said ‘give us a hug’ before putting his arms around her. He then lowered his hands to her hip.

Johnston’s solicitor said he was thoroughly ashamed of his actions. There was alcohol involved and the defendant would say this was out of character. District Judge, Bernie Kelly, said Johnston needed to be more careful and though there was no injury to the victim it would have been scary for her.