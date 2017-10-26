Man arrested in Yorkshire over Markethill gunpoint burglary

A man stopped in a car in West Yorkshire has been brought back to Craigavon and charged with a number of offences including one in which a gun was held to the head of a teenage girl in Markethill.

The burglary, which took place in October 2016, was part of a spate of incidents which started on the Damoily Road, Markethill, when a gun was stolen, along with cash and jewellery.

The suspects made off but crashed into another vehicle on the Redrock Road, before making their way on foot to teenager Chloe Hawthorne’s house on the Seagaghan Road where they stole her car at gunpoint.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered south of the border.

The suspect was caught after local police carried out forensic analysis and circulated the suspect’s details to police forces across the UK.

The man has been charged with burglary, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, aggravated taking and driving away, and two counts of theft.

He was remanded in custody.