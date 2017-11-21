Man assaulted with bottle

A man received hospital treatment for cuts to his head and body after he was assaulted on the Garvaghy Road in the early hours of Saturday.

It is believed the man, who is in his 30s, was struck from behind with a bottle as he stood in the street at around 1am.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information to contact them at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 316 18/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.