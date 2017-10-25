Man charged over Lesley-Ann McCarragher death granted bail

A man charged with causing the death of a teenage jogger hit by a car in Co Armagh is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Damien Paul McCann, 30, was granted bail over his alleged role in the collision which claimed the life of Lesley-Ann McCarragher in Armagh 18 months ago.

The 19-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as she jogged along the Monaghan Road on April 9, 2016.

Detectives have been investigating the alleged movements of two cars on the day she was killed.

McCann, of Monaghan Road in Armagh, is one of two men charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces a second count of causing death by driving while uninsured.

McCann was arrested earlier this month after handing himself in amid attempts to locate him.

At the time his lawyer stressed he had made a statement to police and believed he was only a witness.

McCann denies that his car struck Ms McCarragher.

In court today defence counsel argued that independent witnesses back his client’s case.

Ruling on the application, judge Sir Richard McLaughlin acknowledged it had been a “devastating accident”.

He held that no legal distinction could be drawn between McCann and the co-accused who is out of custody.

“The other driver being on bail, it’s inevitable that this driver should be given bail,” he said.

“That’s no reflection on the liability of the drivers, or one of them, it’s simply a comment on how the courts are required to operate bail principles.”

He ordered McCann to report to police twice a week and banned any contact with his co-accused.