Man extradited from France

A man was remanded in custody today after being extradited from France over his alleged involvement in a gang rape in Co Armagh.

Romanian national Florin Muntean, 26, had been sought in connection with a suspected sex attack on a woman at a house in Portadown in August 2014.

He was detained in Lyon under European Arrest Warrants following cooperation between the PSNI, Romanian and French authorities.

Muntean, of no fixed address, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on his return to Northern Ireland.

He had been wanted over allegations to rape and conspiracy to rape.

An investigating detective confirmed Muntean left Northern Ireland before he could be formally arrested or charged.

Earlier this week three men were jailed after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rape.

They met the victim, a 22-year-old student, at a bar in Portadown and took her back to a house at the centre of the case.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the allegations against Muntean relate to the same incident.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan said: “At this moment we don’t have an address, there’s no bail application.”

Mrs Bagnall remanded Muntean in custody to appear again in court on June 9.