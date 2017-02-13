Man remains in a ‘critical’ condition after shooting in Craigavon

A 31-year-old man remains in a ‘critical’ condition after a shooting in the early hours of this morning in Craigavon.

It is understood the man was in the front living room of his home in Carrigart Crescent when a torrent of shots were fired through the window.

Around 20 shots are thought to have been fired.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows explained: “At approximately 1:45am, police received a report that a number of shots had been fired through the living room window of a house in the Carrigart Crescent area.

“A 31-year-old male who was in the house was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are described as life threatening at this stage.

“There was no-one else in the house at the time.”

Front window of house in Carrigart Crescent is riddled with gunshots

Police are investigating a possible link to a silver Skoda car which was seen acting suspiciously in the Carrigart area before the shooting.

It was found burnt out in the New Line area a short time later.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “I want to condemn this latest attempted murder attack in Carrigart, Craigavon.

“It has to be condemned by right thinking people and the use of guns or any weapon is not the way to resolve differences. Anyone who has any information contact PSNI 101.

Car burned out at the Newline in Craigavon

“My thoughts and prayers are with the individual involved and to his wider family and hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

“Detectives are investigating and would appeal to anyone who has any information or who noticed anything suspicious to contact them at Dungannon Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 64 13/02/17. Alternatively, information can be given to the Crimestoppers charity confidentially by telephoning 0800 555 111.