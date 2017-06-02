Man’s drink drive case is six years old

A three year driving ban was imposed on a 29-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for an offence which happened in 2011.

Ashley William Dunlop, Edendell, Banbridge, was also fined £75 and he was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in blood on October 2, 2011.

The court heard that at 1.50am a vehicle came out of the Belmont Hotel and police stopped it on the Rathfriland Road.

When they spoke to the defendant who was driving they noticed that his speech was slurred and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath.

After failing the roadside test an evidential breath test gave a reading of 49.

Dunlop then elected to provide a blood sample which gave a reading of 93.

The public prosecutor said the reason for the delay was that the defendant had moved and it was some time before he was traced.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was extremely unfortunate for him.

He explained that Dunlop had been at the same address for the last five years and it was not the case he was trying to avoid the matter.

The lawyer added that his job would be in jeopardy because of the loss of his licence and asked the court to take into account the extenuating circumstances.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant was no stranger to the courts and this was a case of the law taking its course.

He added that he would take into account this happened some time ago and Dunlop had matured significantly since then.

The judge also certified him suitable for the drink driving course which if completed would reduce his ban by 25 per cent.