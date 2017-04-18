Man suffered head injury after being attacked with shovel

A man has been hospitalised after being attacked with a shovel in north Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.

According to the PSNI Craigavon, police received reports of a man being attacked in the Kilwilkie area.

A post on Facebook stated: “Another man has been arrested for wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. The victim is recovering in hospital with a head wound.

“Were you in the vicinity of the shop at the junction of Deeny Drive at around 3.30am this morning? Do you live in the area? Did you hear or witness a disturbance?

“If so, we’d like to hear from you. Call 101. There can never be any excuse for violence in our towns. Please, if you know something, speak out.”