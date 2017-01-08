Man suffers broken jaw: Police probe serious assault in Craigavon

Police officers investigating a serious assault in the Tullygally area of Craigavon last month have made a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Up to four people assaulted a man in the Drumbeg area in the early hours of Sunday, December 11, leaving the victim with a number of injuries including a broken jaw.

The incident is thought to have happened at around 1:30am.

“These cowards thought that by ganging up they could get away with inflicting serious injury on a member of their community,” a police spokesperson said.

“We’re confident that someone out there knows something, and we need you to step forward so we can get the victim justice. Whether you witnessed it, saw people running away afterwards, or have heard something about who is responsible since then, we want to hear from you.”

Investigating officers can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.