Man was upstairs at house in Craigavon while shots fired at door

A man has been left badly shocked after shots were fired at a house in Craigavon this morning.

Forensic experts are combing the scene at Enniskeen Lower after the early morning attack.

Shooting in Craigavon

Police are appealing for information about the attack which happened at around 1.10am this morning (Thursday, 5 October).

It is understood the man was upstairs at the time of the shooting.

Neighbours expressed shock this morning a police carried out door-to-door enquiries.

One woman said she just found out about the shooting as she was taking her children to school.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There was one male present in the house at the time of the incident. He did not sustain any injuries, however he was left badly shaken.

“A short time later police received a report that an Insignia car had been burnt out in a laneway in the Eastway area of Lurgan. Police believe this vehicle may have been involved in this incident.”

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or the Insignia car in the area of Enniskeen or Eastway to contact Detectives, Criminal Investigation Branch, Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 77 05/10/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SDLP community representative Thomas Larkham said: “Again we awake to find that guns have been brought onto the streets of Craigavon.

“Using guns puts people’s lives at risk resulting in serious injury or worse.

“There is no excuse or reason for anyone to be carrying or using weapons in our community and the people of Craigavon do not support such actions.”