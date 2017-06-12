Meeting on anti-social behaviour

A public meeting has been organised to focus on anti-social behaviour across the Craigavon area.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, PSNI and NI Housing Executive is hosting the meeting this Thursday 15 June from 7-9pm at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

During the meeting members of the public will get the opportunity to receive an update from each agency’s responsibilities, policing and crime statistics for the area and information on the new Local Policing Plan.

The public will be able to discuss key issues of concern around Anti-Social Behaviour, while also getting the chance to share their views on changes to the local policing structures that have been implemented throughout the districts.

All are welcome. For more information contact Alison Clenaghan on 028 3831 2587 or emailing alison.clenaghan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.