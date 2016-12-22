Men armed with hammer assaulted another man in Portadown

Two men armed with a hammer assaulted another man in Portadown yesterday, say the PSNI.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident which happened near the tunnell in the Woodhouse Street area yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 36-year-old man was assaulted by two men armed with a hammer.”

“The man managed to run off but required medical treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was released on police bail pending further enquiries later that evening.”

Constable Phil Orr said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 961 of 15/12/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”