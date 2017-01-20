Murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered in Lurgan

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body at a house in Lurgan.

The body of a 51 year old woman was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan during the early hours of this morning, Friday 20 January.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to the scene at around 2.50am this morning and the body of the woman was discovered inside a house. A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.

“A 51 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Carla Lockhart MLA said, "My sympathies are with the family of the deceased. This is a very alarming news in what is a very quiet residential area. I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI however, it would appear that that in the early hours of the morning a call was made to the PSNI. They attended a house in Toberhewny Lane where a 51 year old woman was found dead.

"My thoughts and prayers are very much with those involved. A family has been left bereaved with such a tragic loss. The police are treating this as a murder investigation and therefore I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI.

"This is a quiet residential area in the on the edge of Lurgan. Neighbours will be very alarmed at such happenings. The scene has been cordoned off and will remain that way whilst investigations are ongoing."