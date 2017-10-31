O’Dowd welcomes ‘torture’ judgement

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd, has welcomed a court judgement to reopen an investigation into the torture of 14 citizens in 1971, known as the ‘Hooded Men’.

Mr O’ Dowd said: “The High Court decision is vindication of the Hooded Men’s long campaign for truth and justice.

“The 14 men had been tortured over seven days by British Army and the RUC Special Branch using brutal in-depth interrogation techniques.

“The decision of the PSNI to prematurely end the investigation into the torture and hideous physical and mental abuse of these men was unacceptable and completely wrong.”