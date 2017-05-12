Parish Centre vandalised during burglary in Craigavon

A church hall in Craigavon has been vandalised during a burglary yesterday morning.

Police are probing the robbery at St Anthony’s Parish Centre at Legahory during which cash was stolen.

Lurgan PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which was reported around 9am Thursday 11 May.

Sergeant Melanie Gibson said: “We believe that the Centre was broken into some time during Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday morning.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in or around the premises in Legahory during this time.

“Some damage was caused to the hall’s internal doors and a quantity of cash was also stolen.

“To attack a Centre like this where lots of people come to meet and socialise is a crime against the whole community, meaning that there is not just one victim but lots of victims.

“Anyone who has any information that could help our investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 262 of 11/5/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”