‘Pay £315 and you will get shorter ban’

A 23-year-old woman has been told by a judge that if she could pay £315 immediately on her next appearance in court she would receive a lesser driving ban.

Zoe Breen, Fort Street, Banbridge, admitted two charges last week at the local magistrates’ court, sitting in Newry.

They were driving without insurance on February 16 this year and the fraudulent use of a certificate of insurance.

The court heard that around tea time she was stopped by police in Banbridge.

Checks showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

The defendant said she had a policy of insurance but when police phoned the company they were told the policy had been cancelled on August 16 because of a missed payment.

On February 22 she produced a certificate of insurance to police but it was noticed there was an ‘unsophisticated attempt’ to change the certificate.

When interviewed Breen was very remorseful about her actions.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the amendment would have been picked up very quickly by the police.

He added that she already had nine points on her licence and her licence was essential to her employment.

District Judge Eamonn King said if he imposed six points the defendant would be off the road for six months.

He adjourned the case for one week telling the defendant that if on that date she could forthwith pay £315 - £200 for no insurance, £100 for fraudulent use of a certificate and a £15 offender’s levy – he would only impose a two month ban.

The judge adjourned the case until May 25.