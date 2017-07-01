Pensioner hit with crowbar after disturbing man in church

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at a church in the William Street area of Portadown yesterday afternoon (Friday) when a woman was hit with a crowbar.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said, “A lady in her 70s reported to us that she had entered the church and disturbed a man trying to prise open a donation box open with a crowbar.

“When he saw her, the man left the building but then returned and demanded money from her.

“At first, the lady refused to hand over her purse but when this man hit her with the crowbar, she did give him a sum of money. The lady was left shaken and has some bruising to her left shoulder.”

The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and robbery, going equipped for theft, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

He is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.