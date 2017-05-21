Police appeal after car stolen

Police are appealing for information following a ‘creeper burglary’ which happened on Thursday/Friday, May 18/19 at Ballyoran Park, Portadown.

A blue VW Passat, registration GJZ7037, was stolen. It was later found burnt out at Carrigart Crescent in Craigavon.

They are asking: “Did you see the Passat driving between Ballyoran and Carrigart? Did you see any suspicious activity in and around Ballyoran at any stage overnight? Did you see anyone running away from Carrigart Crescent at any stage?

“If the answer to any of the above is yes, please get in touch.”

Call police on 101. The incident number is 101 of 19/05/17.