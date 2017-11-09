Police appeal for help in identifying older woman found wandering in Lurgan

Police are appealing for help after an older woman was found wandering in Lurgan.

Police found the older woman in the Old Portadown Road area of Lurgan.

The woman has no identification and according to the PSNI she could have dementia.

The woman is unable to communicate with police.

"We've taken her to hospital to get her checked up as we don't know how long she's been out for," said the PSNI.

"We do have a photo, but for her dignity we're hoping we won't have to circulate it, so here's her description instead:

"Around 5 ft tall, short brown hair, wearing a blue jumper over a white shirt, black trousers and blue flat shoes.

"We've carried out extensive checks of local nursing homes, and no one knows anything about her."

The PSNI added: "Please SHARE this and if you know anything about her identity, phone 101 immediately. The reference number is 740 of today."