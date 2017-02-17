Police appeal over stolen Range Rover

Police have appealed for help in tracing a stolen Range Rover, taken from outside a property at Belvedere Manor, Lurgan in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 15). The Range Rover Sport as described as having 22-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive dark blue/navy colour with the registration plate ‘SHo4 MCE’.

The owner has also advised there wasn’t a lot of fuel in the car, so whoever has taken it would have had to have stopped somewhere local to refuel.

If you can help contact police on 101 quoting reference 210 15/2/17.