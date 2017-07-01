Police assaulted in night of crime

A number of police officers were assaulted in Magherafelt last night as they made arrests for alcohol-related public order offences.

Writing on their Facebook site this morning (Saturday), the PSNI said that, in all, nine people were arrested for a number of offences including domestic violence, criminal damage and drink driving.

The ages of suspected offenders ranged from 15 years to 54.

They also revealed they had responded to 37 calls for assistance from the public.

They said the calls and incidents, which took place over 15 hours, had been dealt with by officers from B section, C section and Neighbourhood Policing Teams.