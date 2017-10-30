Police hunt men who smashed door in Lurgan taxi office

Police are hunting two men after a local taxi office was damaged in Lurgan.

Police said the glass at the door of Anytime Taxis in William St was smashed around 12.30am on Monday October 16.

PSNI Craigavon said it appeared that one of the duo went into the shop while the other ‘picks a fight with the door, smashing the glass’.

“They both then left headed towards Lough Road, kicking and punching shutters as they went.

“That time of night on a Sunday/Monday morning, someone will have seen them and know who they are. Why should a local business be left out of pocket because of someone’s inability to hold their drink?

“If you’re the one responsible and you’re reading this, be aware that CCTV forms part of this enquiry. You should know what that means in this district by now. To avoid being made Facebook famous for all the wrong reasons, come talk to us.

“If you know the 2 males, or you are them, phone us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The reference number is 772 of 16/10/17.”