Police investigating theft of power tools

Police officers investigating the theft of power tools in Banbridge have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Sometime over the Christmas period a number of power tools were stolen from a property in the Scarva Road area.

Items taken included two Bosch chipping hammers, a Wacker power saw and a Stihl power saw.

“We have details of serial numbers on these items. If you offered anything similar please give us a call on 101 quoting serial 677 3/1/17,” a PSNI spokesperson said.