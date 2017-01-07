Police investigating thefts from parked cars in Craigavon

Police investigating thefts from two vehicles in Craigavon last month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The cars, which were parked in the Omniplex and Lidl car parks at Highfield Road, were broken into on December 29 at around 1.30pm.

According to the police, both vehicles had been left unlocked.

“We believe the person or people responsible were on foot,” a PSNI spokesperson said. “Were you in the area at that time? Did you see anyone trying car doors? If so, call 101. The incident numbers are 526 and 677 of 29/12/16.”

PSNI Craigavon have appealed to drivers to always lock their vehicles and to never leave any valuables where they can be seen.