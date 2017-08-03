Police issue drug warning after girl (14) is left seriously ill

Police have issued a stark warning to young people about the dangers of taking so-called ‘herbal high’ Salvia after a 14-year-old girl who’d taken the drug was found vomiting in the street.

According to a post on the PSNI Banbridge and Craigavon Facebook pages, the teenager, who had seemingly been abandoned by her friends, had to be treated by paramedics after the drug made her violently ill.

“Most of you may not have heard of it, but it’s about time you did. Salvia is a drug, one of the so-called psychoactive substances. It’s sometimes referred to as herbal ecstasy, and usually comes in dried leaf form. We’ve been lead to believe however that it is now in liquid form, possibly able to be smoked in an e cig. Whatever has been done to it though, it’s not good,” the post said.

“This girl was found by a caring member of the public. She was alone, throwing up, and according to our NIAS colleagues, had such a racing heart rate it was possible she’d had a fit. The same day, we discovered that an off duty nurse had had to REVIVE a teenage boy who had the same symptoms.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Folks, if you’re experimenting, THINK. If you don’t know what it is, don’t put it in your body. If these teenagers hadn’t been found and had choked on their own puke, it would be two deaths we’re talking about.

“Parents- make your kids aware of what this stuff does and also of the reality of what dealers do: they care about NOTHING but profit. They will mix their products with ANYTHING if they think it will give a bigger hit and keep people coming back. You’d unblock drains with some of the filth they use.

“If you have any information on who is dealing Salvia, talk to us. We want to prevent this happening again, but we need your help with it. Call 101, or alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”